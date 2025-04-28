Body Found In Connecticut River In Rocky Hill Sparks Police Investigation

Officers and emergency crews rushed to the area on Sunday morning, April 27, when a boater reported seeing something peculiar in the water. Upon arrival, authorities discovered the body near the shoreline, just south of the popular park.

The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating the deceased’s identity, which police could not determine.

The Rocky Hill Police Department Detective Division is overseeing the inquiry. According to officials, the circumstances surrounding the death are yet unknown, and the investigation is ongoing.

Rocky Hill police ask anyone who may have seen something or has information to contact Detective Seguin at 860-258-7640 and mention case number 25-8525.

Reference Article