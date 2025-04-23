Birmingham Woman Charged With Capital Murder In An Easter Sunday Domestic Argument

Birmingham Police have arrested and charged a woman in connection with a deadly domestic dispute on Easter Sunday.

Birmingham Police arrested 30-year-old Shatice Jackson of Birmingham on a warrant charging her with capital murder (child present) after she ran over the man with whom she has children.

According to BPD, officers responded to complaints on Sunday, April 2, at around 9:50 p.m. about a woman attempting to run over a man, identified as 27-year-old Mickese James Bostic, at his Lisa Lane apartment.

When cops got on the scene, they found a vehicle that had collided with a house.

Officers determined that Jackson had run over Bostic, who was between the truck and the house.

The scenario was hectic, so BPD called a Max-Officer-Emergency over the radio.

According to BPD’s early inquiry, Bostic’s home hosted a massive birthday party and an Easter Sunday celebration.

Jackson and Bostic had previously argued at the location earlier that evening, resulting in Jackson fleeing and then returning to what would become a fatal altercation.

According to witnesses, after the argument, Jackson got into her car and ran over Bostic, colliding with him and his neighbor’s house.

Police suspect at least one of Jackson and Bostic’s two children was present in the vehicle.

Jackson was booked into Birmingham City Jail and given a 48-hour felony extension.

On Monday, April 21, BPD obtained a capital murder warrant from the Jefferson County Magistrate’s Office.

Jackson is currently detained at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

BPD requests that anybody with additional information about the case contact the Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

Crime Stoppers offers cash rewards of up to $5,000 for tips.

