Birmingham Police Seek Public Assistance In Locating 12-year-old Runaway

The Birmingham Police Department’s Special Victims Detectives are urgently requesting the public’s help in locating a critical runaway juvenile.

Ryan Stanley Jr., a 12-year-old Black male, was last seen on Sunday, April 27, 2025, around 4:30 p.m. They discovered him leaving the 3500 block of 45th Street Southwest in Birmingham, Alabama, and traveling in an unknown direction. He was wearing red pajama pants, no shirt, and no shoes.

Ryan has been classified as a critical runaway due to his age.

Anyone with information on where Ryan Stanley Jr. is should contact the Birmingham Police Department at (205) 328-9311.

Reference Article