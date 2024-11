A man arrested in Eastern North Carolina is now waiting to be sent back to South Carolina.

On Saturday, November 23, 2024, deputies responded to a disturbance complaint on Tony Lane in Windsor and arrested Christopher Askew, according to the Bertie County Sheriff’s Office.

Askew, a fugitive from South Carolina wanted for violating felony probation, was apprehended without incident.

The Bertie/Martin Regional Jail is currently holding him without bond.

