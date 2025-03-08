Bellevue Police Detained Two Teens As Suspects In January Murder

Bellevue police have detained two 18-year-olds as suspects in a January murder.

Jaydon Palma, 21, was shot at a home at 50th Street and Aspen Drive shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, January 20. Rescuers performed life-saving procedures and transported him to Nebraska Medicine, where he died of his injuries.

BPD announced on Friday that Oscar Salazar and Alondra Romero-Figueroa had been arrested and charged in Palma’s killing.

Romero-Figueroa faces two counts of accessory to murder. She was detained without incident and put into Sarpy County Jail, according to a BPD release issued Friday.

Salazar will be charged with first-degree murder, unauthorized possession of a handgun by a prohibited juvenile offender, and additional counts. He was already being imprisoned at Sarpy County Jail on other accusations.

Court documents reveal he was arrested on Jan. 13—three days after Palma’s murder—in an unrelated case involving terroristic threats and theft of $1,500 to $4,999 on Jan. 15. His bond was set at $500,000, and the theft charges were withdrawn during his preliminary hearing.

