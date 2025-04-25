Bellefonte Man Apprehended In Texas

Police in Marshall, Texas, have arrested a Bellefonte man who they claim was armed and dangerous.

Zachary Corey Cooper, 37, was seized on Thursday, April 17, and is currently being held in the Harrison County Jail awaiting extradition to Pennsylvania to face charges by Rockview State Police, Altoona Police, and Lamar State Police.

Cooper faces numerous felony accusations, including criminal mischief, burglary, criminal trespass, criminal attempt, receiving stolen items, conspiracy, and theft by unlawful taking.

The search for Cooper began in March, following a spree of burglaries in Blair County. According to Altoona Police, camera evidence shows a man driving a white GMC Envoy into the Altoona Laundromat on Tuesday, March 11.

The suspect exited the vehicle while wearing dark clothing and keeping their face hidden. According to Altoona police, the suspect broke into the laundry room and targeted the skill machines. The damage to the skill machines and stolen property is estimated to be in the thousands.

In the weeks following the initial burglary at the Altoona Laundromat, Altoona Police received numerous reports reporting a run of burglaries at other Blair County locations, including The Copper Coin, Simington Cleaners, Vapes and Skillz, and Rutter’s.

Further investigations by Altoona Police led to the identification of Cooper as the prime suspect. Police said the white GMC in question was registered to Cooper’s girlfriend. Cooper and his girlfriend lived in Bellefonte, where police discovered the same white GMC Envoy seen in the video.

After obtaining a search warrant for Cooper’s home, Altoona Police, with assistance from Bellefonte Borough Police, discovered clothing corresponding with the suspect’s appearance on surveillance evidence, as well as tools utilized in the thefts. The white GMC Envoy in question was eventually detained by authorities.

Cooper was being held in the Harrison County Jail at the time of publication on charges of unlawfully carrying a weapon with a prior felony. The Harrison County Jail declined to speak to The Gazette about the arrest.

