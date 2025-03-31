Bacliff Used Car Dealership Owners Apprehended For Defrauding Customers

Three employees from a Bacliff car dealership are in jail after investigators allege they scammed consumers in a six-figure scheme.

On March 25, 2025, the Gulf Coast Auto Crimes Task Force (ACTF), in cooperation with the League City Police Department and the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, wrapped up a three-month investigation into the Bacliff Auto used car dealership at 510 Grand Ave, Bacliff.

Investigators revealed that the dealership’s three owners/operators intentionally sold vehicles without revealing existing liens, defrauding at least 15 people.

Eduardo Delgadillo, 37, Noraly Oropeza, 35, and Daniel Delgadillo, 19, were detained for involvement in organized crime. Each individual has a bond of $100,000.

The Texas DMV thinks that overall fraud is around $130,000.

