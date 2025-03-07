Authorities Investigate Missing of 33-Year-Old Woman in Jersey City

Posted by Jan McDonald March 7, 2025

The Jersey City Police Department’s North District is looking for a 33-year-old female who went missing. Annah Quereshy left her apartment at 147 South Street in The Heights, Jersey City, NJ, at 4:56 a.m. on March 1, 2025.

The discovery of Annah’s dog in the apartment corridor followed her departure from home. She abandoned her keys and phone. She was last seen on CCTV in the Hoboken, NJ region.

She was last spotted in a black jacket, black sweatshirt, black leggings, and black shoes (picture far right). Annah has piercings on both sides of her nose as well as in her ears. She has several tattoos.

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to her location. If you have any information regarding Annah’s whereabouts, please contact the Jersey City Police Department’s North District at (201) 547-5350.

To report an anonymous tip, please email us at policetips@njjcps.org or call 855-JCP-TIPS (855-527-8477). If you are reporting a crime in progress or need emergency assistance, please call 9-1-1 right now.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.