Authorities Investigate Missing of 33-Year-Old Woman in Jersey City

The Jersey City Police Department’s North District is looking for a 33-year-old female who went missing. Annah Quereshy left her apartment at 147 South Street in The Heights, Jersey City, NJ, at 4:56 a.m. on March 1, 2025.

The discovery of Annah’s dog in the apartment corridor followed her departure from home. She abandoned her keys and phone. She was last seen on CCTV in the Hoboken, NJ region.

She was last spotted in a black jacket, black sweatshirt, black leggings, and black shoes (picture far right). Annah has piercings on both sides of her nose as well as in her ears. She has several tattoos.

The family is offering a reward for information that leads to her location. If you have any information regarding Annah’s whereabouts, please contact the Jersey City Police Department’s North District at (201) 547-5350.

To report an anonymous tip, please email us at policetips@njjcps.org or call 855-JCP-TIPS (855-527-8477). If you are reporting a crime in progress or need emergency assistance, please call 9-1-1 right now.

