Authorities Confiscating Stolen Vehicle And Drugs In 7 Search Warrants Across Northwest Ohio

On Wednesday, multiple law enforcement agencies in northwest Ohio executed seven search warrants in Sandusky, Wood, and Seneca counties, seizing stolen vehicles, suspected drugs, and other illicit things.

The warrants were the result of an investigation that began last year when trailers were stolen in Hancock County and numerous other offenses “being committed by a larger group of individualswere discovered,” according to a press release from the sheriff’s office.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office received assistance from 21 different law enforcement units in executing the warrants at 7090 County Road 11, 223 W. Maple St., and 7011 N. Fostoria Road in Risingsun; 1845 N. Township Road 101 and 11506 W. Township Road 116 in Fostoria; 6480 County Road 1 in Kansas; and 3157 Mermill Road in Wayne.

Authorities recovered a stolen skid-steer loader, a vehicle with a stolen license plate, suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl, a credit card skimmer, electronic devices, and ledgers, according to the sheriff’s office.

The investigation is underway. The sheriff’s office did not confirm whether any suspects had been arrested.

