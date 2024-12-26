Arrested men found with backpack full of drugs and cell phones near Alabama prison on Christmas Eve

According to the Alabama Department of Corrections, two individuals were apprehended on Christmas Eve near a state prison. They were found in possession of a backpack that contained drugs and cell phones. The arrests were made on charges related to drugs and other offenses.

Authorities reported that on Tuesday, there were reports of potential intruders near the Fountain Correctional Facility in Atmore. In response, agents from the ADOC’s Law Enforcement Services Division and the agency’s K9 Bureau, along with assistance from the Atmore Police and the Poarch Creek Police Department, promptly took action.

ADOC reported that K9 handlers located the suspects, Derrick Bean and Keith Davis, in a wooded area near the prison. They discovered a backpack containing approximately 448 grams of marijuana, 28 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of cocaine, fentanyl, various cell phones, and charging blocks.

The agency stated that the suspects were transported to the Escambia County jail on multiple charges, including attempting to commit a controlled substance crime, engaging in prohibited activities, possessing a controlled substance, possessing with intent to distribute, and possessing marijuana.

Bean faced additional charges, including third-degree possession of a controlled substance and second-degree promoting prison contraband.

The Alabama Department of Corrections (ADOC) stated that the investigation is still ongoing as of Tuesday afternoon and there is a possibility of additional charges in the future.

