Arlington Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Pistol Whipped Woman And Fatally Shot Man

Posted by Danny Smith March 31, 2025

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after reportedly pistol-whipping a woman and shooting and killing an 18-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street shortly before 7 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive. They brought him to a hospital, where he eventually passed away.

The Investigation

Detectives discovered that 18-year-old Teagan Meza entered the flat and got into an argument with three persons inside. During the argument, he allegedly pulled out a firearm. Two women in the flat attempted to close the door on him.

During the scuffle, Meza is accused of pistol-whipping one of the ladies and firing a shot into the apartment, killing the man inside.

Police said Meza fled the scene and traveled to a family member’s home, where he was subsequently discovered. Police took him into prison without incident.

According to authorities, Meza encountered his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment prior to the shooting. He pointed a gun at her and fired one shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of two ladies in the apartment.

Meza was brought into Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tarrant County Jail has moved Meza and is holding him on a combined bond of $800,000.

What we don’t know: The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will reveal the identity of the person murdered in the shooting.

Reference Article