Arlington Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Pistol Whipped Woman And Fatally Shot Man

An Arlington man has been arrested and charged with murder and aggravated assault after reportedly pistol-whipping a woman and shooting and killing an 18-year-old man early Saturday morning.

Police officers were dispatched to an apartment complex in the 800 block of W. Mitchell Street shortly before 7 a.m. to investigate a shooting.

When they arrived, they discovered an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound who was unresponsive. They brought him to a hospital, where he eventually passed away.

The Investigation

Detectives discovered that 18-year-old Teagan Meza entered the flat and got into an argument with three persons inside. During the argument, he allegedly pulled out a firearm. Two women in the flat attempted to close the door on him.

During the scuffle, Meza is accused of pistol-whipping one of the ladies and firing a shot into the apartment, killing the man inside.

Police said Meza fled the scene and traveled to a family member’s home, where he was subsequently discovered. Police took him into prison without incident.

According to authorities, Meza encountered his ex-girlfriend outside the apartment prior to the shooting. He pointed a gun at her and fired one shot into the air. His ex-girlfriend was one of two ladies in the apartment.

Meza was brought into Arlington City Jail on one count of murder and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Tarrant County Jail has moved Meza and is holding him on a combined bond of $800,000.

What we don’t know: The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office will reveal the identity of the person murdered in the shooting.

Reference Article