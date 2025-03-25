Arizona Man Sentenced To 15 Years In Prison For Drug Trafficking Conspiracy In Alabama

An Arizona man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his role in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to United States Attorney Prim F. Escalona and Special Agent in Charge Carlton L. Peeples of the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Birmingham Division.

United States District Judge Liles C. Burke sentenced Jeremiah Warren, 42, of Vail, Arizona, to 180 months in prison. On October 4, 2023, Warren pled guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

According to the plea deal, Warren provided controlled narcotics to Isaiah Oneal Rice, a resident of Athens, Alabama, over several years. Warren supplied drugs, including crystal methamphetamine, to Rice via US mail. From February to May 2022, Warren mailed more than 34 pounds of illegal substances into the Northern District of Alabama.

Rice was also charged and sentenced to 176 months in jail on January 10, 2024. On July 27, 2022, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, two counts of unlawful distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and felon in possession of a firearm.

The FBI’s North Alabama Safe Streets Task Force looked into the cases, with help from the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office and the Athens Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney John M. Hundscheid prosecuted the cases.

Reference Article