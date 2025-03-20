Arizona Man Sentenced To 10 Years For Intent To Distribute Drugs

An Arizona man was sentenced to ten years in prison last week for intent to distribute drugs, authorities reported on Tuesday.

Sergio Ramos Humberto, 73, had previously pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Arizona, he admitted to receiving payment to store the drugs at a trucking yard he owned near Nogales.

Ramos admitted to storing the pills for someone else to transfer, according to authorities.

The prosecution is part of the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces Strike Force Initiative. The strike team enables agents from many agencies to collaborate on operations including drug trafficking, money laundering, and gang activities.

