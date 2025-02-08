Anticipated Winter Storm: Snowfall Map Reveals Regions with Highest Expected Accumulation

The National Weather Service has issued winter storm warnings for inland and northern areas, as well as winter storm advisories for areas farther south. These warnings and advisories will be in effect from Saturday, February 8 in the evening until late Sunday morning, February 9.

Overview:

The time frame for this event is set to begin at 5 p.m. on Saturday and will continue until 11 a.m. on Sunday, February 9th.

The snow accumulation forecast predicts widespread snowfall of 3 to 5 inches, with higher amounts of 4 to 7 inches in northern areas and up to 6 to 9 inches farther inland. Snowfall is expected to be heavy at times.

Understanding Snowfall Breakdown:

New York City, Long Island, and parts of Northern New Jersey are expected to receive snowfall ranging from 3 to 6 inches. Meanwhile, the lower Hudson Valley and southern Connecticut can anticipate heavier snow accumulations of 6 to 10 inches. You can refer to the image above for a visual representation of the forecasted snowfall.

Ice Accumulation: There is a chance of a light glaze.

Potential Impacts:

Hazardous travel conditions, particularly on bridges and overpasses.

Slick, icy roads increasing the risk of accidents.

Reduced visibility due to falling snow and mixed precipitation.

Possible power outages in areas where ice accumulates.



Precautionary Measures:

To ensure safety and prevent any potential harm, it is important to take certain precautionary measures. These measures can help protect you and those around you from dangerous situations and minimize the risk of accidents. By being proactive and following these guidelines, you can create a safer environment for everyone.

Monitor the latest forecasts for real-time updates. Limit travel if possible, especially during the overnight hours. Stock up on winter essentials, including food, water, and medications. Prepare an emergency kit, including blankets, a flashlight, extra batteries, and a fully charged phone. If you must travel, use extreme caution and allow extra time to reach your destination.



Reference Article