Alabama School District To Dismiss Early Tuesday, March 4 Due To Severe Weather

Due to the anticipated severe weather threats in Alabama on Tuesday, one school district has made adjustments to their schedules.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for Alabama, predicting the possibility of damaging winds, heavy rain, and even a few tornadoes.

The time frame for this event starts from Tuesday evening in the western regions and continues until early Wednesday morning in the eastern regions.

According to forecasters, the storms are expected to arrive at Alabama’s western border between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Tuesday and then move quickly towards the east. The strongest storms are anticipated to occur over west Alabama.

We can expect the likelihood of several intense storms.

According to the weather service, the strongest winds could reach speeds of 60 mph to 70 mph, potentially causing damage to trees and power lines.

Tornadoes could also occur along the line of storms. These tornadoes are usually fast and unpredictable, making it challenging to issue timely warnings.

The following school districts have made changes to their Tuesday schedules:

Scottsboro City Schools will have an early dismissal on Tuesday. Elementary schools, including Nelson, Caldwell, and Collins, will dismiss at 11:15 AM. Secondary schools, such as Scottsboro Junior High and Scottsboro High School, will dismiss at 12 p.m.

This story will be updated as more school districts announce changes.

