Alabama Prison Prison Dies After Being Hospitalized For Several Weeks

A state prison inmate in Alabama passed away on Sunday after several weeks of being hospitalized due to serious health problems.

According to Jefferson County Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates, Joseph Curtis Allen, a 50-year-old inmate at William Donaldson Correctional Facility, was transported to UAB Hospital on January 8th for the treatment of various health issues.

Allen passed away on Sunday at UAB Hospital. Yates confirmed that there were no signs of any injuries or suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

Allen had been sentenced to life in prison for a conviction of first-degree robbery in Montgomery County back in 1997.

Reference Article