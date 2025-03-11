Alabama Man Found Guilty Of Voluntary Manslaughter In 2019 Nightclub Shooting

On Monday, an Alabama man pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter in connection with the 2019 shooting at a Warner Robins nightclub.

According to the Houston County District Attorney’s Office, the incident occurred at Club Boss, formerly situated at 532 North Davis Drive in Warner Robins, around 2 a.m. on July 6, 2019.

According to the DA’s office, rapper “NoCap” performed at the club that night, and he was joined by Morgan Baker and other members of the rapper’s entourage.

There, Baker and another person got into a fight, prompting him and an accomplice to get firearms from a truck and shoot them toward the club’s door.

During the firing, one of the bullets hit victim Tamarco Head, killing him.

Baker was later tried on the matter in February 2022, and a Houston County jury found him guilty of malice murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment.

In March 2024, the Georgia Supreme Court overturned the conviction on appeal, stating that evidence submitted at trial of a rap video with Baker and demonstrating his association with “NoCap” was unlawfully allowed, and remanded the case to the Houston Superior Court for retrial.

Baker was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and sentenced to 20 years in jail, the first 15 of which he will spend.

