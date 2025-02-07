Alabama Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 21-year-old At Shopping Center In Cobb County

Police in Smyrna say an Alabama man walked into a police precinct and confessed to shooting another man at a shopping center on Wednesday.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Eric Townsend of Alabama strolled into a Smyrna police precinct and informed officers he shot someone at the Windy Village Shopping Center on Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Jabril Blunt dead inside a car with several gunshot wounds.

Townsend is facing murder and severe assault allegations.

Police are looking into the relationship between Townsend and Blunt to find a possible motivation.

Townsend is currently in Cobb County jail.

