Alabama Man Charged With Fatally Shooting 21-year-old At Shopping Center In Cobb County

Posted by Jan McDonald February 7, 2025

Police in Smyrna say an Alabama man walked into a police precinct and confessed to shooting another man at a shopping center on Wednesday.

According to authorities, 53-year-old Eric Townsend of Alabama strolled into a Smyrna police precinct and informed officers he shot someone at the Windy Village Shopping Center on Windy Hill Road and Cobb Parkway.

Officers discovered 21-year-old Jabril Blunt dead inside a car with several gunshot wounds.

Townsend is facing murder and severe assault allegations.

Police are looking into the relationship between Townsend and Blunt to find a possible motivation.

Townsend is currently in Cobb County jail.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.