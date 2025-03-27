Adoptive Parents Who Kept Their Five Black Children Trapped In A Shack Without Running Water Or Lights And Exploited Them As Slaves Were Sentenced To More Than 370 Years Combined

In a harrowing case of cruelty and racial abuse in West Virginia, a judge issued a landmark ruling against a 63-year-old woman, J. Whitefeather, and her 61-year-old husband, D. Lantz, who were accused of using their five adopted Black children as slaves and subjecting them to inhumane living conditions. The pair was sentenced to lengthy prison terms for their crimes, demonstrating the gravity of their actions and the court’s devotion to justice.

Judge M. Akers sentenced the pair to the maximum possible sentences, reflecting the seriousness of their crimes. Whitefeather was found guilty of all 19 counts against her and sentenced to up to 215 years in prison, with parole eligibility after 40 years. Her spouse, Lantz, who was convicted on 12 of 16 counts, received a 160-year sentence and will be eligible for parole after 30 years. The sentencing took place on Wednesday, and each offender was also ordered to pay $280,000 in reparations, indicating the court’s intention to pursue comprehensive retribution for the victims.

The issue initially gained national attention in October 2023, when officials received a frightening 911 call reporting children trapped within a shed on the couple’s property. Responding authorities had to pry into the shed to find two of the youngsters in poor conditions, missing basic supplies and exhibiting indications of physical mistreatment. According to the responding officers, the shed lacked running water and lighting. Inside the house, officers discovered a 9-year-old child crying alone. The housing conditions were appalling, with no basic sanitary facilities, forcing the child to use a makeshift toilet with a disconnected toilet seat.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the children were routinely locked in the shed for up to 12 hours without food, water, or restroom access. They characterized their living conditions as awful, with inadequate sleeping arrangements and little shelter from the weather. Authorities discovered that Whitefeather and Lantz had targeted Black children at a shelter and sent them to West Virginia under the premise of providing a loving home. Instead, while neighbors watched and reported, Whitefeather and Lantz forced the youngsters into performing arduous labor, such as carrying propane tanks and buckets of water.

Judge Akers’ verdict was unequivocal, denouncing the couple’s actions for transforming a child’s expected shelter into a life-threatening situation. “You brought these children to West Virginia, a location I call ‘Almost Heaven,’ and you sent them to hell. “This court will now put you in your place,” Judge Akers said during the sentencing, emphasizing the violation of parental responsibilities. The emotional toll on the tribe, particularly the children, was obvious, with one of the eldest expressing surprise and outrage in court, referring to Whitefeather as a “monster.”

This case has had a significant impact on the community and generated major concerns about child welfare practices, notably race-based targeting and the adequacy of oversight in foster and adoptive placements. The court’s verdict serves as a sharp reminder that child protection regulations require constant attention and modification. As Whitefeather and Lantz begin their lengthy sentences, the community struggles to heal from the atrocities revealed, praying that such horrific mistreatment would never happen again. The youngsters, now away from that atmosphere, will have a lengthy road to recovery, aided by social services and the community’s ongoing care and attention.

