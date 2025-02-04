A Traffic Stop For An Expired Tag Leads To A Fentanyl Bust In Gulfport

Posted by Jan McDonald February 4, 2025

Three individuals were arrested and a drug bust was made as a result of a traffic stop in Gulfport on January 30th.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on 62nd Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. after noticing an expired tag. During the investigation, detectives discovered a significant quantity of fentanyl, totaling over four grams, inside the vehicle.

Authorities have reported the discovery of over two grams of fentanyl on the driver, 39-year-old Tracy Antione McCall.

Authorities apprehended McCall and levied charges against him for possessing a controlled substance.

During the ongoing investigation, officers made contact with Marcus Taneal Lloyd one day after the traffic stop. They discovered approximately two ounces of fentanyl in his possession. Following this, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence.

During their search, detectives discovered more than two pounds of fentanyl and nearly 16,000 fentanyl pills.

Jermiya Renee Spears, a 31-year-old resident, along with Lloyd, was apprehended by the authorities.

Lloyd has been accused of having a controlled substance in his possession.

Britney Spears is facing charges for trafficking fentanyl.

Reference Article

Jan McDonald
View More Posts
Jan McDonald – Managing Partner Originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, Jan McDonald relocated to the Demopolis area in 1991. Over the years, she has built an extensive career as a journalist and freelance writer, contributing her talents to various news outlets across Louisiana, Wisconsin, and Alabama. With her wealth of experience in journalism, Jan has honed her skills in reporting, writing, and storytelling, making her a versatile and respected voice in the field. As Managing Partner of The Watchman, Jan plays a crucial role in overseeing and producing editorial content for the publication. Her responsibilities include curating stories, ensuring high-quality journalism, and managing the day-to-day operations of the editorial team. Jan's dedication to maintaining the integrity of The Watchman's reporting, combined with her deep connection to the community, allows her to guide the publication with both passion and expertise.