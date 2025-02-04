Three individuals were arrested and a drug bust was made as a result of a traffic stop in Gulfport on January 30th.

Officers initiated a traffic stop on 62nd Avenue at approximately 4:45 p.m. after noticing an expired tag. During the investigation, detectives discovered a significant quantity of fentanyl, totaling over four grams, inside the vehicle.

Authorities have reported the discovery of over two grams of fentanyl on the driver, 39-year-old Tracy Antione McCall.

Authorities apprehended McCall and levied charges against him for possessing a controlled substance.

During the ongoing investigation, officers made contact with Marcus Taneal Lloyd one day after the traffic stop. They discovered approximately two ounces of fentanyl in his possession. Following this, a search warrant was obtained and executed at a residence.

During their search, detectives discovered more than two pounds of fentanyl and nearly 16,000 fentanyl pills.

Jermiya Renee Spears, a 31-year-old resident, along with Lloyd, was apprehended by the authorities.

Lloyd has been accused of having a controlled substance in his possession.

Britney Spears is facing charges for trafficking fentanyl.

