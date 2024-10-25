A Tennessee hit-and-run investigation led to the arrest of the driver’s nephew

Posted by Jan McDonald October 25, 2024

A man named Orlin Argueta-Zuniga, aged 29, has been arrested in Nashville, TN as part of the investigation into a tragic hit-and-run incident that occurred on October 5. It is alleged that his uncle, Walter Daneris Zuniga, aged 39, was the driver responsible for the accident. The incident took place on Nolensville Pike and resulted in the death of 10-year-old Emily Sanchez-Ramirez, who was riding a scooter with her mother at the time of the collision.

Argueta-Zuniga has been charged with accessory after the fact and obstruction by the authorities. Currently, he is in jail on a $7,500 bond. In the meantime, officials are actively pursuing Zuniga’s whereabouts and aiming to bring him back to the United States to face the charges.

Laura Ramirez-Gonzalez, 28, the mother of Sanchez-Ramirez, is currently receiving care at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Jan McDonald
