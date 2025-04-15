A Teenager Robbed At Gunpoint For Sneakers In Broad Daylight On Brooklyn Street

A 16-year-old boy was held at gunpoint and robbed of his sneakers in East New York late last month, according to police, as they search for two suspects in the broad daylight robbery.

Armed robbery in East New York

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. on Monday, March 31, in front of 365 Sackman Street. According to police, the males was approached by two unidentified individuals; one of them pulled out a weapon, and the other forced the child to remove his sneakers.

The victim was unharmed throughout the heist, according to the NYPD.

Suspect descriptions released

The first suspect is described as a medium-skinned male who was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and black and red sneakers.

The second person, who is described as having a medium complexion, was last seen wearing a black jacket, a red hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and white-and-black sneakers.

Investigation ongoing

The suspects fled the scene immediately after the event. Police have not made any arrests and are continuing to investigate the crime.

Anyone with information should call the NYPD.

