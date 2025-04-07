A Shootout Between Auto Robbers And A Concealed Carry Holder Finishes With The Good Guy Shot And The Bad Guys Still On The Loose

A concealed carry holder got into a shootout with burglars who were breaking into his SUV in South Shore on Sunday morning, police said. The confrontation concluded with the concealed carry holder hospitalized and the robbers fleeing.

The 38-year-old CCL holder saw three persons breaking into his Jeep Cherokee in the 6900 block of South Crandon soon before 5 a.m. He resolved to confront them.

The burglars were also armed, so they started firing at the man, who returned fire. Cops discovered 16 bullet casings at the location.

According to officers at the scene, the victim was shot in the back and buttocks. He arrived at the University of Chicago Hospital in excellent shape.

We identified the attackers as three individuals, all dressed in full black and wearing ski masks. They fled in a dark vehicle, likely a black Mazda3, last seen driving north on Crandon.

