A powerful weather system is predicted to approach from the west on Saturday, bringing the possibility of severe weather to much of the Southeast, particularly north and central Georgia. The Storm Prediction Center has increased the severe risk to include a 30% possibility of severe weather in areas of north Georgia, metro Atlanta, Columbus, and Macon. This is rated as an Enhanced Risk (Level 3 out of 5).

The forecast predicts the presence of all severe weather dangers, including destructive winds, hail, and tornadoes. The most expected timing for these conditions is late Saturday afternoon into Sunday, but this may change in future updates.

Although we expect severe weather in north and central Georgia this weekend, the total extent and intensity remain uncertain. If conditions align, there is a chance of a big severe weather outbreak, but confidence in this scenario is low.

Everyone is recommended to keep educated and prepared for potential severe weather impacts, such as damage from strong winds, hail, and tornadoes. Examine your extreme weather safety strategy. Prepare to act quickly in the event of extreme weather! Have several dependable ways to get severe weather notifications; NEVER, EVER rely on an exterior siren. Every Middle Georgia house and company requires a NOAA Weather Radio (the most popular model is the Midland WR-120, available at most local big box retailers). The other way is through your phone. Make sure emergency alerts are enabled (check in settings and notifications) and download the free WGXA SKYWATCH Weather app.

Know where the safest area in your home is, and keep helmets for everyone there. Bicycle helmets and batting helmets work well. We also recommend portable air horns and hard-soled shoes for all. If you live in an apartment building, you cannot go above the first floor. Shelter with a friend on the ground floor, or ask management to open the clubhouse during a tornado warning.

If you reside in a mobile home, you cannot remain there during a tornado warning since they provide little to no protection from strong storms. Know the location of the nearest shelter or company that is open 24/7. Know how to get there quickly.

