A School District Employee Is Accused Of Killing Her Sister, 62, And Putting The Body In The River

A New York state school district employee has been arrested and accused of killing her older sister, whose body was discovered in a river earlier this week.

At a press conference on Friday, Monroe County Sheriff Todd Baxter announced the arrest of Jamie J. Busch, 53, of Honeoye Falls, and charged him with murder in the death of Penny Busch, 62.

The Rochester Democrat and Chronicle reports that Penny, who has been missing since October 6, requested a welfare check a week prior to the arrest.

On October 11, Monroe County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Penny’s house in the Village of Honeoye Falls, just outside of Rochester, but she was not there.

Deputies noticed “a few things that were odd, out of the ordinary,” and contacted the office’s criminal investigations team. They did not share the specifics of their discoveries.

Investigators searched Penny’s house and eight-acre property with K9 dogs and drones before directing them to the Genesee River in Rush, which is only a few miles away.

The MCSO scuba team and Henrietta firemen retrieved the woman’s body on Wednesday, and the Monroe County Medical Examiner’s Office positively identified her on Friday.

According to Sheriff Baxter, investigators have “established significant evidence and probable cause to arrest her sister, Jamie Busch, for the murder of Penny Busch.”

Penny Busch grew up in New York and subsequently lived in Texas before moving to Monroe County about a year ago, according to the sheriff’s office. She has two children.

“I would like to thank the sharp deputies who determined this was more than just a check on the welfare of an adult not home,” added the sheriff. “The investigators’ determination to find leads, locate the deceased in the river, and apprehend her sister for the murder is remarkable.”

Baxter would not reveal Penny Busch’s cause of death or any suspected motivation, citing a continuing inquiry into her sister Jamie.

The Honeoye Falls-Lima Central School District released a statement putting Jamie Busch on leave from her role as a middle school paraprofessional.

“ The recent arrest of a district employee on serious charges has deeply impacted all of us. We are shocked and saddened by the reports. We recognize the emotional toll this news may have, and counseling services are available for anyone in our school community who needs support,” Superintendent Gene Mancuso wrote.

“Although we have never encountered a situation like this in our district, we are confident that, as a community, we will come together, support one another, and get through this difficult time,” he added.

“Please be assured that the safety and well-being of our students and staff remain our top priority, and we are committed to providing a safe and supportive environment for everyone.”

Jamie Busch appeared in Mendon Town Court on accusations of second-degree murder and two counts of tampering with physical evidence.

She remains in the Monroe County Jail without bail.

