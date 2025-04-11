A Michigan Man Has Pleaded Guilty To Obscenity

A Michigan man pled guilty to obscenity charges on Wednesday in Van Wert County Common Pleas Court.

Timothy Kiester, 61, pleaded guilty to two charges of pandering obscenity involving a child or impaired person, both second- and fourth-degree felonies, and one count of illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, a fifth-degree felony.

Prosecutors dropped twelve felony charges in exchange for Kiester’s guilty plea.

The plea change came three weeks after prosecutors charged Kiester and a Cecil man with scores of obscenity-related charges involving minors or the inebriated.

The court ordered a pre-sentence probe before Keister’s May 21 sentencing hearing.

Reference Article