A Michigan Duo Has Been Charged In An Organized Retail Theft Spree That Spans From Michigan To Massachusetts

In a multistate law enforcement operation, two Michigan males were captured and charged with a series of thefts, including a high-dollar shoplifting incident in Milford, Massachusetts. According to a Facebook post by the Milford Police Department, the original response was to a report at Target, where the theft had just occurred.

Milford Police Detectives’ subsequent investigation found that the incident was part of a larger retail crime spree that also targeted a Lowe’s in Milford. Milford detectives used investigative skills and technology to track down the suspects in Flint, Michigan. On March 6th, the suspects were positively identified, resulting in accusations against Michael Page, 21, and Jhlon Cabell, 18, as well as two juveniles, who are suspected of stealing $6,000 from Target.

Cabell and three other people were arrested by the Louisiana State Police at Beaux Bridge, Louisiana, on March 10. They were charged with several drugs, and the vehicle they were driving, which matched the description of a rental seen in CCTV footage of the Milford robberies, was suspected to contain several stolen things. Milford Police Chief Robert Tusino noted in a Facebook post that the breakthrough was due to inter-agency collaboration, saying, “This case speaks to teamwork not just within our agency but within the law enforcement community as a collective.”

The adults accused are now facing many charges. Michael Page’s charges include shoplifting, larceny by false pretense, conspiracy, organized retail crime, attempted theft, and contributing to minor delinquency, among others. According to the Milford Police Department, Jhlon Cabell faces the same accusations as Page, with the addition of organized retail crime, attempted theft, and contributing to a child’s delinquency. The cases against these individuals highlight not only the endurance of law enforcement but also the widespread and maybe rising issue of organized retail crime.

