A man walking between subway carriages fell to the tracks and was hit by a train in lower Manhattan early Monday, according to authorities.

According to police, the man fell at 12:45 a.m. while strolling between vehicles on an F train leaving the East Broadway station on the Lower East Side.

Medical personnel hurried to the scene, but the guy died at 1:07 a.m. Officers were attempting to determine his identity.

