A Man Has Been Charged For Smuggling 101 Undocumented Immigrants In A Trailer

A Texas man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for allegedly transporting and smuggling a large group of undocumented immigrants in a tractor-trailer, as announced today by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of Texas.

Juan Manuel Aguirre, 49, is facing charges brought forth by the U.S. attorney’s office. He has been indicted on three counts, which include conspiracy to transport an undocumented immigrant within the U.S. and the transportation of an undocumented immigrant within the U.S. with the intention of gaining financially.

The department has stated that the charges are a result of an incident on December 2nd. During that time, law enforcement officers witnessed individuals being loaded into a white trailer in a parking lot of a warehouse.

Authorities confirmed that they conducted a traffic stop after the truck towing the trailer departed from the area.

During the search of the trailer, authorities reportedly discovered 101 individuals who were not U.S. citizens, including 12 unaccompanied children, according to the department.

Law enforcement officials observed that the conditions inside the facility were overcrowded and unsafe. They also reported that there was limited ventilation, highlighting the potential dangers of such an environment.

According to reports, two individuals expressed their concerns about their well-being and safety during the incident. They mentioned experiencing difficulty in breathing and described the extreme conditions they were facing, which heightened their fears.

The U.S. attorney’s office has announced that Aguirre will soon be appearing before a U.S. magistrate judge for arraignment.

If Aguirre is found guilty, he could be sentenced to a maximum of 10 years in federal prison for each of the three counts. Additionally, he may be required to pay fines of up to $250,000 for each count.

An indictment is a formal accusation of criminal conduct, and it should be noted that it does not serve as evidence. It is important to remember that Aguirre is presumed innocent unless proven guilty through the legal process.

