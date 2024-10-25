A man accused of abusing boys around the world may have reached Colorado, FBI says

Federal authorities say they are aware that people in Colorado have been harmed by the conduct of a California man who is now accused of molesting young boys all over the world, and they are urging anyone with knowledge to come forward.

Bradley Earl Reger faces numerous charges of sexual offenses against children, prompting the FBI Field Office in Sacramento and Homeland Security Investigations to search for potential victims. A federal indictment charges that he “abused more than a dozen victims between the ages of 12 and 18 under the guise of conducting purported medical examinations at his nursing clinic in Susanville, Calif., and in hotel rooms and camp sites all over the world,” according to the FBI Denver.

He targeted boys, and many of the victims who have come forward were students at religiously associated schools, institutions, trips, camps, or clinics, according to the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

According to the DOJ, he held a license as a nurse practitioner with the California Board of Registered Nursing from 2003 until its revocation on October 18, 2023.

On Thursday, FBI Denver confirmed that “there are affected individuals who live in Colorado.” We urge anyone with information to fill out this form: https://forms.fbi.gov/regervictims/view.

On July 20, 2023, a federal grand jury returned a five-count indictment against Reger, charging him with “engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement,” the DOJ said. In September 2024, a federal grand jury returned a 12-count superseding indictment against Reger, charging him with “travel with intent to engage in sexually explicit conduct, engaging in illicit sexual activity abroad, transportation of a minor with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, and coercion and enticement.”

According to the DOJ, if convicted, Reger faces a maximum statutory sentence of life in prison for the most serious count against him, a $250,000 fine per count, and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

