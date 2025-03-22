A Lebanon County Woman Has Pleaded Guilty To Three Crimes In A 2024 Drive-by Shooting

A Palmyra woman pled guilty to three of six crimes stemming from a drive-by shooting in 2024.

Tyra Edwards, 26, discharged a weapon in a moving car, striking the residence eight times, according to police. Four people, including two children, occupied the home.

According to authorities, Edwards was previously in a relationship with one of the home’s residents and had threatened the victim’s girlfriend in the days leading up to the shooting.

According to court documents, Edwards pleaded guilty to misdemeanor charges of endangering the welfare of children and recklessly endangering another person, as well as a felony charge of discharge of a handgun into an occupied structure, during a pre-trial hearing on March 19.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced on May 6.

