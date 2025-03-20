A Leavenworth Man Posed As A Walmart Employee And Raped A Woman In The Store’s Back, Court Documents Say

After being accused of raping a woman, prosecutors charged a man from Leavenworth, Kansas, with several offenses.

Leavenworth Police said 42-year-old Justin Metz informed a woman in the Atchison Walmart parking lot that he was the store’s asset protection officer. On March 9, late in the afternoon, he led the victim to the back of the business and sexually attacked her.

Police became aware of the event and were alerted on the afternoon of March 16 that Metz was strolling around the same Walmart.

He was arrested and detained by police inside the store. He was placed into Atchison County Detention Center and charged with:

rape

kidnapping

aggravated sexual battery

theft of property or services (less than $1,500)

As of Tuesday afternoon, court records showed that Metz did not have a bond set.

Reference Article