A Kansas City ICU Patient Awaits a Life-Saving Christmas Gift

In Kansas City, Missouri, spending Christmas in the ICU is not anyone’s ideal situation. However, at St. Luke’s Hospital, there is a patient who remains optimistic, hoping for a gift that will truly be unforgettable and make this Christmas the most special one yet.

Brent Snyder has been at St. Luke’s hospital for six weeks, anxiously awaiting a life-saving heart transplant.

Snyder exclaimed, “This gift is going to be the best one yet! I don’t think I can ever top it.”

St. Luke’s Hospital has successfully completed 1,000 heart transplants, making it one of the few programs to achieve this milestone. Snyder, who is currently waiting for a matching donor, has exciting plans for what he envisions doing during the next Christmas season.

“I have high hopes of regaining my ability to do everything again,” Snyder optimistically expresses. “I was on hospice, but I managed to overcome it. Now, I am eager to receive a new heart so that I can start afresh and embrace a new life, perhaps even fulfill my dream of visiting Australia.”

Even though Snyder is away from home, he still feels a sense of family during the holidays after getting to know the staff.

Snyder expressed his gratitude for the presence of the nurses, acknowledging their exceptional skills. He also mentioned his appreciation for Dr. Cal, his doctor, whom he described as excellent.

For the doctors and nurses working on Christmas, assisting patients like Brent in their medical emergencies is the most valuable gift they can give.

Nicole Roberson, the House Supervisor, expresses her gratitude for being a nurse and finds it incredibly rewarding. She acknowledges the privilege of having a job that allows her to make a significant and essential difference in the lives of others. As a nurse, she emphasizes the selflessness required, as they put their own needs aside and become an integral part of the patients’ families.

In the St. Luke’s ICU, doctors and nurses believe in creating a festive and positive workplace environment for their patients. One way they achieve this is by bringing in delicious food, allowing everyone to learn about their co-workers’ cultures and participate in new holiday traditions together.

