A former prosecutor and magistrate state fire inspector, were charged with solicitation

A former prosecutor and magistrate has been accused of solicitation.

In a press release pertaining to a larger statewide human trafficking operation, the Ohio Attorney General’s Office announced the charge against Jeffrey Startzman, 68.

Startzman is a former Brookville city prosecutor, magistrate, and current Montgomery County Alcohol, Drug Addiction, and Mental Health Services board member. ADAMHS declined to comment on the ongoing criminal inquiry.

The state also announced that they had charged Charles Arnold, 55, of Dayton with soliciting. The release identified Arnold as the chief fire inspector for the Ohio Department of Commerce.

The state’s website now contains the complete list of 132 people arrested for attempting to buy sex.

