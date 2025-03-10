A Florida man’s WILD PLOT threatens to assassinate Trump and bomb the Trump Tower

Justin Blaxton, a 34-year-old man from Loxahatchee, Florida, was detained after allegedly threatening to assassinate President Trump and launch missile attacks on New York City. The incidents took place on February 26 during a succession of 911 calls from Palm Beach, where Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home is located. Blaxton, who represented himself as “Justin Blaze” throughout the calls, was arrested the next day and is now facing significant charges.

Repeated Threats Over 911 Calls

Blaxton made nine phone calls to emergency services that night, and the audio was later released by authorities.

In one call, he wanted a transport to the airport so that he could travel to the White House with the intention of killing the president. He also stated that he was preparing to launch missiles to attack New York, specifically targeting Donald Trump’s tower.

In other conversations, he identified himself as a Confederate soldier seeking vengeance, ordered cops to notify the FBI that he was a mass murderer, and warned that Trump had just one day left alive. Police went to Blaxton’s house that night but discovered him missing. He was captured the next day, before any of his threats could be carried out.

Charges, Mental Health Background, and Court Proceedings

Blaxton appeared in court on Wednesday, charged with threatening to use a hazardous device, fraudulently reporting an explosion, and making fake 911 calls.

Court filings show that he has a long history of mental health confrontations with local law enforcement. Blaxton’s father told authorities that he had been behaving erratically for three to four months.

Blaxton is now being held on a $35,000 bond and has a mental health court hearing planned for April 16. The same night as the threats, Trump hosted the first official cabinet meeting of his second term at the White House.

Jason Russell, a veteran US Secret Service agent with a decade of service, stated the 911 call tapes indicate significant mental illness.

He said that the Secret Service normally examines threats by looking into criteria such as weapon ownership or political links and that many people who make such claims suffer from mental illness or are going through a breakdown.

