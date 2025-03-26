A Florida Man Has Been Extradited To Maryland And Accused Of Marine Burglary

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office has reported the arrest of a Florida man in connection with an extensive commercial burglary investigation in Church Creek.

Police said they were first summoned to Gootee’s Marine on December 16, 2024, after receiving reports of theft from a boat storage yard. When investigators arrived, they found six outboard boat engines stolen from client watercraft. According to authorities, the motors were worth more than $187,000, and other property damage increased the total estimated loss to more than $212,000.

The subsequent investigation, which involved various law enforcement agencies, led investigators to identify Jose Raxon Lopez Sangermes, 34, of Lake Worth, FL, as a suspect. Sangermes was then arrested by Florida police and detained at the Palm Beach County Detention Center.

On March 20, deputies from the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office traveled to West Palm Beach to extradite Sangermes back to Maryland. According to authorities, he is currently detained at the Dorchester County Detention Center without bond. Sangermes faces the following charges:

Felony Charges:

-Burglary – 2nd Degree

-Theft – $100,000+

-Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

Misdemeanor Charges:

-Conspiracy to Commit 2nd Degree Burglary

-Conspiracy to Commit Theft – $100,000+

-Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000 (6 counts)

-Conspiracy to Commit Malicious Destruction of Property over $1,000 (6 counts)

-Malicious Destruction of Property under $1,000

-Conspiracy to Commit Motor Vehicle Theft (2 counts)

The Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation into the suspected thefts is still underway, and anyone with information should contact authorities at 410-228-4141.

