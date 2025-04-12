A Convicted Felon Is Facing Multiple Charges Of Felony Harassment In Independence

An Independence man has been charged with three counts of criminal harassment after making multiple threats to a woman.

According to court filings in Jackson County, 54-year-old Dennis Boer regularly sent threatening SMS messages to a woman and installed an AirTag on her vehicle without her permission.

Independence Police were initially dispatched to a victim’s residence on February 25, 2025. The woman claimed Boer sent text messages containing a photo of a house near her location at the time. Boer texted her, asking if she planned to buy the house.

A day later, the woman called IPD headquarters and stated she had found an AirTag on her vehicle after informing officers the day before that she feared a tracking device was on her car.

According to court filings, the monitoring device was linked to the final four digits of Boer’s phone number, and the woman received a text message from Boer saying, “I hope you made plans to meet the man upstairs.”

In early March, the woman reported damage at her property after discovering nasty statements spray-painted on her garage door. On March 3, the woman reported Boer’s breach of an ex-parte order against him when he texted her, “Whose car is in the driveway?”

On April 6, Boer kept sending text messages to the woman. According to court filings, one of the texts threatened her with the words, “I catch you with anyone and you will never see another day.” Another read, “You’re a dumb b—-, I’ll tell you that.” A final note concluded, “Hopefully I could just f— you up so bad you can’t remember who the f— you are.”

Court filings indicate that Boer sent threatening messages by SMS, direct messages on X, and Facebook Messenger.

Independence Police stated that they found 577 pieces of evidence from the victim. According to IPD, Boer has a felony conviction and a history of arrests for stealing, tampering, violating a protective order, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, non-support assault, and harassing.

Boer’s first court appearance was planned for 1:15 p.m. on Friday. He’s being jailed at the Jackson County Detention Center on a $30,000 bond.

