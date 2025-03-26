A body discovered in Monroe County has been identified

A man discovered dead at a home in Becker has been identified.

Residents on Sanders Road in the Becker hamlet got concerned when they noticed animals from a neighbor’s home roaming the area hunting for food.

Someone walked to the home’s yard, realized the neighbor had died, and contacted 911.

Monroe County deputies discovered the body.

Coroner Alan Gurley has identified the dead as Richard Allen Tate, 57 years old.

Tate lived in a small building without power and was known to have health issues, yet she refused to leave.

No foul play is suspected, and Tate’s death was ruled natural.

