A 22-year-old Alabama Driver Faces Trafficking Charges After A Traffic Stop Uncovered Over 2,000 Illicit Pills

One of the sad realities of law enforcement is that officers never know what to expect during traffic stops. There could be unauthorized weapons, kidnappings, or just about anything else. Recently, Alabama police executed a traffic stop and discovered a significant amount of illegal substances. Now, the driver faces significant charges.

This Alabama traffic stop uncovered a drug trafficking enterprise

Yahoo News reports that the Colbert County Drug Task Force recently performed a traffic check in Sheffield, Alabama. This happened on East 31st Street, but the original reason for the stop is unknown. However, the authorities on the scene decided to search the vehicle. The driver, Rylee Jeane Burkett, 22, appears to have cooperated with the cops, which is the positive side of the story.

Unfortunately, things did not go as planned at the traffic stop. When the authorities searched the car, they discovered a brown box and a plastic bag. As you might expect, the bag contained illegal substances. Specifically, the Colbert County Drug Task Force discovered 2,692 fentanyl tablets. Naturally, they detained her and charged her with trafficking. The court set her bond amount at $350,000.

Of course, it is not uncommon for police officers to find drugs during a traffic stop. However, this is a lot of one of the most dangerous street drugs. Of course, drug trafficking is a felony, so Rylee will face a hefty punishment.

