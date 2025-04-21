89-year-old woman found safe following search

UPDATE: Annie Qualls was found and is safe.

An 89-year-old woman went missing in the Lakeland area Sunday morning, and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in finding her.

Annie Qualls was last seen on foot at 4:47 a.m. in the 4200 block of Melwood Oak Drive, dressed in a black and white striped blouse, flowery pants, black shoes, and a black bonnet.

According to police, she has a disorder that impairs her memory and intellect, and she may be unsure of her whereabouts.

The Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered Missing Adult Alert for her on Sunday.

If you see her, please contact SCSO dispatch at 901-379-7625.

