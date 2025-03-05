8-Year-Old Struck, Killed by Vehicle After Getting off School Bus in Texas

An 8-year-old girl tragically lost her life when a car hit her right after she was dropped off by her school bus. According to a report by Fox 26, family and friends came together to hold a candlelight vigil in her memory.

On February 24th, Emmanuela Aifuwa was reportedly dropped off at her apartment complex by her Alief Independent School District bus.

Aifuwa was reportedly chatting with a friend on the other side of the street when she unexpectedly darted into the roadway. The reasons behind her sudden decision remain unknown. Surveillance footage reveals that the driver involved in the incident, whose identity remains undisclosed, had insufficient time to halt the vehicle before colliding with the child. Despite being rushed to the hospital, the young girl tragically lost her life due to the severity of her injuries.

On Wednesday night, a candlelight vigil was held to honor Aifuwa, bringing together family, friends, and members of the community. The vigil took place at the scene of the incident, serving as a poignant reminder of the tragedy.

According to local news reporters, the child’s mother, Susie, expressed her longing for her daughter, Aifuwa, to come back and playfully say, “Mama, it’s just a prank.” Aifuwa, who was cherished by her loved ones, was known for her intelligence and joyful personality.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the incident stayed at the scene and is cooperating with investigators, as per local news reports. There were no signs of impairment or intoxication, and they were not driving at an excessive speed. The investigation is still ongoing.

