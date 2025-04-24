8 Minnesotans Charged With Racketeering After 44 Burglaries For Pulltab Cash Netting $200K

The pull-tab prowlers did not leave anything to chance.

Charges filed in Hennepin County District Court last week indicate that a group of eight men misappropriated over $200,000 in charitable gaming revenue between 2023 and 2024. They were well-organized, with long criminal histories and a ringleader scouring VFWs, American Legions, and other bars and restaurants around the Twin Cities metro region.

They would enter after the pub closed, wearing ski masks and using sledgehammers, and proceed to the safe. Nobody was wounded, and the majority of the money went to juvenile athletic associations.

