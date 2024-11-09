8 charged in an Interstate Car Theft Ring operating from Virginia to New York.

Eight men have been charged with directing an interstate luxury car theft ring that targeted high-end vehicles in New Jersey, New York, and other states, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger revealed Thursday.

Ahmad Franks, 24, also known as “Mahdi,” Shaquan White, 23, also known as “QBandz,” Nathan Braswell, 20, also known as “Troub,” Ibn Bellamy, 24, also known as “YC,” and Zamir Wright, 20, also known as “GBz,” all from Newark; Ryan Bowen, 26, also known as “Prob,” and Khyree Lawrence, 20, also known as “6,” both from East Orange, New Jersey; and Mohammed Buh

Franks faces five charges of possession and one count of interstate transportation of a stolen vehicle. Bellamy and Buhari are each facing further accusations for possessing or selling stolen automobiles. On November 6, U.S. Magistrate Judge Jessica S. Allen in Newark Federal Court apprehended Bellamy and Lawrence. Buhari remains at large, while the remaining defendants are already in detention on different counts and will appear in court at a later time.

“The defendants are charged with orchestrating a brazen conspiracy to steal high-end, luxury vehicles, targeting our community and profiting from their illegal activities,” U.S. Attorney Sellinger said. “These charges underscore our commitment to work with all of our law enforcement partners to protect the community from the variety of crimes committed by those who seek to enrich themselves unjustly by victimizing our residents.”

The investigation, which began in November 2021, stated that the defendants and others plotted to steal, transfer, and sell luxury vehicles in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, and elsewhere. Other crimes, including gunshots, additional car thefts, and homicides, allegedly utilized some of the stolen vehicles. From November 2021 to July 2022, Franks allegedly exchanged images of at least 400 known or suspected stolen autos with other accomplices.

Court documents reveal that the defendants stole 14 cars, each worth a minimum of $550,000.

If convicted, the conspiracy offense carries a possible five-year prison sentence and a fine of up to $250,000, or double the financial gain or loss, whichever is larger. The offenses of sale, reception, or possession of a stolen vehicle, as well as interstate transportation, carry a maximum jail penalty of ten years and equivalent fines.

Federal and municipal authorities continue to investigate the situation.

