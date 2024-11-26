73-year-old NYC Man Dies While Trying To Escape Early Morning Apartment Burglary

An elderly New York City man died after falling out of a window to escape a home invasion over the weekend.

Three robbers broke into an apartment in Washington Heights, near 161st Street and Broadway, at 4:40 a.m. on Saturday. According to the New York Post and NBC 4, one suspect mounted a fire escape and entered through a window before allowing the other two to enter.

According to reports, the robbers tied up a 40-year-old guy before snatching a gold chain worth $8,000 and approximately $200 in cash.

During the burglary, the man’s father, Jacinto Remigo, 73, fell from the sixth-floor apartment window onto construction scaffolding, according to NBC 4.

Remigo was taken to Harlem Hospital, but he died of his injuries.

Police are still investigating how he fell from the apartment.

Heriberto Garcia, the victim’s neighbor and friend, told NBC 4 that he witnessed Remigo climb out of the window, fall, and reach a tiny ledge to another window before an air conditioner stopped him.

As of Monday morning, police are still searching for the culprits and had not published any descriptions.

