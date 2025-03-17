7 States on Alert for Winter Weather as 4 Feet of Snow Expected to Fall

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued winter weather warnings for seven states on Sunday. Meteorologists anticipate up to 4 inches of snowfall in certain regions across the country.

A powerful storm system has wreaked havoc on large portions of the Central and Eastern U.S., resulting in the tragic loss of over 30 lives.

Why It Matters

Heavy snowfall, strong winds, and winter weather can lead to road closures, power outages, and flight cancellations.

Infants and older adults are more vulnerable to health risks during extremely cold weather.

What To Know

Winter storm warnings were active in several states including California, Oregon, Washington, Idaho, and Montana as of Sunday morning.

The National Weather Service issues winter storm warnings to indicate that “hazardous winter weather is happening or about to happen.”

Parts of Wyoming and Michigan were also under winter weather advisories.

“Forecasters issue winter weather advisories for situations where freezing rain or a combination of snow, sleet, and freezing rain totaling two to four inches is expected to cause significant inconvenience, but not serious enough to warrant a warning.”

The NWS mentioned that snowfall predictions differed throughout the country. They stated that California’s Western Plumas County and Lassen Volcanic National Park might see up to 4 feet of snow on high peaks. Additionally, the service noted that winds could gust as high as 75 miles per hour.

The National Weather Service issued a warning about travel conditions, stating that it could be very challenging to nearly impossible. They highlighted the potential impact on both the Monday morning and evening commutes, emphasizing that the hazardous conditions could make travel dangerous. Additionally, the NWS mentioned the possibility of extensive tree damage due to very strong winds.

The service mentioned that the most intense snowfall was anticipated on Sunday night, with rates reaching up to 2 to 3 inches per hour possible at times.

When you need to travel, the NWS recommends bringing a winter storm kit and being ready for unexpected changes in visibility.

What People Are Saying

The NWS forecast office in Gaylord, Michigan, shared the following update: “We anticipate rain transitioning to snow this morning from west to east. A heavier band of wet and dense snow is projected to form over the region, leading to quick accumulations of 3-6 inches by afternoon. The exact location of this band may still vary. Travel conditions are expected to become risky. Please exercise caution while driving.”

On X, the NWS office in Medford, Oregon issued a statement warning about heavy snowfall anticipated in the South Oregon Cascades and Siskiyou County mountains until Sunday. They also mentioned that there would be light to moderate snowfall with occasional rain east of the Cascades, advising people to get ready for challenging winter driving situations.

What Happens Next

At the time of writing, the most recent winter storm warnings were in effect until midday Tuesday. The current winter weather advisory was in effect until Monday.

