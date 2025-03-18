7 Individuals Arrested At Lawton Motel Following Search Warrant Execution In Connection With Local Fentanyl Trafficking Investigation

Lawton police apprehended seven people after looking into fentanyl trafficking and a robbery that included a firearm assault.

Lawton Police Department’s Special Operations Unit detectives initiated their investigation on March 7, 2025, after pinpointing Thomas Carter, a recognized fentanyl trafficker, as a suspect in a recent robbery that took place within the city limits. During the robbery, a man was attacked with a pistol.

Detectives followed Carter’s trail to a motel on Cache Road. They kept watch on the location and pulled over several vehicles related to his motel room during their investigation.

Authorities later conducted a search warrant at the site, uncovering fentanyl, drug paraphernalia, stolen items, and the firearm that was used in the robbery.

Law enforcement officials arrested seven people in connection with the operation. The Lawton police department has reiterated their ongoing dedication to probing fentanyl trafficking and other illicit behaviors in order to safeguard the community.

Reference Article