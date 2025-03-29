6 People Arrested In Pettis County Drug Bust; Fentanyl, Methamphetamine And Property Seized

Multiple people were taken into custody after a warranted drug search on Monday in Pettis County.

The Pettis County Sheriff’s Office conducted a search of 19532 Matlsbarger Road in Sedalia and detained six of the eight people on the property.

During the search, law officers discovered fentanyl, methamphetamine, drug packaging equipment, and a weapon.

Samantha Batzel, 37, of Green Ridge, Mo., who was allegedly the only resident in the main house, was arrested immediately.

She was charged with second-degree drug trafficking, delivery of a controlled substance, maintaining a public nuisance, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Batzel was booked into the Pettis County Jail without bond.

Justin Schoen, 39, of Columbia, was also detained after being discovered at the main residence and charged with possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is being jailed on a $150,000 bond at the Pettis County Jail.

Green Ridge residents Jody Morrill, 62, and Marala Helms, 59, were apprehended after being discovered in a trailer on the property’s south side.

Both were charged with second-degree drug trafficking and possession of a controlled substance and were placed into the Pettis County Jail, where they are being held on a $100,000 bond.

Kalmon Roth, 33, of Green Ridge, and Tiffany Morrill, 36, of Green Ridge, were also detained at the scene and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Deputies observed that this was the third search warrant executed at the property in the past 18 months.

During that period, 17 persons were arrested on several drug, weapon, and stolen property counts.

The Pettis County Courts have ordered the confiscation of the property.

Reference Article