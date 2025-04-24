6 People Arrested After Woman Robbed At Gunpoint In Downers Grove

Six people are in custody after a woman was robbed at gunpoint Tuesday night in Downers Grove.

Around three minutes before the robbery, police responded to a report of four men approaching a woman’s car near the Prairie and Forest intersection at 8:34 p.m.

Police said the males encircled the woman’s car and began shouting at her. She was able to drive away and called the police.

At around 8:37 p.m., police received a 911 call from the 4900 block of Forest Avenue.

A woman stated that three males demanded money and attempted to take her pocketbook. According to authorities, one of the men lowered his shirt, revealing a weapon.

The woman handed the men cash, and they raced south on Forest.

Police then performed a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Highland Avenue.

Six persons were arrested after a firearm and hoodie believed to be used in the robbery were discovered.

There are no charges filed at this time.

