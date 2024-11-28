£50,000 Reward Offered to Solve the Mystery of Stolen Antique Scottish Coins

The theft of one of Scotland’s most significant coin collections remains unsolved 17 years after the incident. The collection, valued at over £500,000, was stolen from the home of Lord and Lady Stewartby in 2007. A fresh appeal has been launched, offering a £50,000 reward for information leading to the recovery of these historically significant coins.

The Historic Coin Collection: A Testament to Scotland’s Heritage

Lord Stewartby began collecting Scottish coins as a child, starting with a gift he received at the age of five. Over the next five decades, he meticulously built a collection that included some of the earliest Scottish coins, dating back to 1136. These coins represent the emergence of an independent Scottish coinage, showcasing designs from the 12th and 13th centuries.

Following his passing, Lord Stewartby’s remaining collection—comprising approximately 6,000 coins—was donated to the University of Glasgow’s Hunterian Museum in 2017. However, the theft of around 1,000 coins during a break-in at his Borders home in Broughton has left a void in this valuable historical archive.

The 2007 Theft: A Targeted Raid

The burglary occurred overnight between June 6 and 7, 2007, and was clearly a targeted operation. Despite multiple appeals over the years—including a 2012 feature on Crimewatch—the coins have never been recovered. Coin dealers were alerted to watch for the collection, but no substantial leads have emerged.

Angela Parker, national manager for Crimestoppers Scotland, emphasized the importance of solving this case, stating, “We want to know what happened to them and where they are.”

Renewed Efforts and the £50,000 Reward

Thanks to an anonymous donor, Crimestoppers Scotland is now offering a significant financial incentive to encourage new information. The reward has reignited hope for the recovery of the stolen coins and their return to the Hunterian Museum.

Lady Stewartby, fully supporting the appeal, spoke of the emotional value the collection holds for the family and its importance to Scotland’s cultural heritage. “My late husband told me and our children that these coins represented Scotland’s history at a time when few people had access to books or pictures,” she said.

The Cultural Significance of the Missing Coins

The stolen coins are not just a monetary loss but a cultural one. Jesper Ericsson, curator of coins and medals at the Hunterian Museum, highlighted their rarity and national importance. “These coins are incredibly rare and valuable to the Scottish nation,” he said. “They represent the very earliest examples of an independent Scottish coinage.”

The return of the stolen pieces would be a monumental boost for Scottish museums and the preservation of the nation’s history.

Appeal for Public Assistance

The £50,000 reward has raised hopes that someone with knowledge of the coins’ whereabouts might come forward. Parker encouraged anyone with information to step up, even if they unknowingly possess some of the stolen coins.

“This collection was really emotionally important to him and, of course, his family now,” she said. “Hopefully with the reward, someone will realize the significance of these coins and help restore them to their rightful place.”

Conclusion: Restoring a Legacy

The stolen coins remain a symbol of Scotland’s rich history and Lord Stewartby’s passion for preserving it. With this renewed appeal, the Stewartby family and the Hunterian Museum hope the collection can finally be reunited, ensuring future generations can appreciate these rare artifacts.

