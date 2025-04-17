5 People Found Dead In Ohio Home

The Gallia County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the deaths of five people discovered unresponsive at a home on State Route 7 South Tuesday morning.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, Gallia County 911 received a call about 10:45 a.m. reporting the situation.

Emergency personnel arrived on the scene and confirmed that all five people had died.

At this time, authorities believe no foul play is involved. The victims’ identities have not yet been revealed, pending communication with their relatives.

Sheriff Champlin made a statement admitting the continuing inquiry and confirming that the incident took place on April 15, 2025.

Further information has not been published.

